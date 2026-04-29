Reaves (oblique) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Reaves hasn't played since April 2 due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain, though Shams Charania of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Lakers are optimistic he will play Wednesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Reaves operate under a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play, but his return would still leave fewer minutes available for guys like Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Bronny James.