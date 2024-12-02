Reaves (pelvis) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Reaves missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Jazz, but remains day-to-day. D'Angelo Russell (illness) is expected back for the Lakers, and could see a bump in usage if Reaves is forced to miss a second straight contest.
