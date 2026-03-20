default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Reaves is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to left hip soreness.

The hip issue is a new concern for Reaves, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 10. If the 27-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard would be candidates to take on expanded roles.

More News