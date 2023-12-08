Reaves amassed 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-89 victory over the Pelicans.

When the Lakers needed an offensive boost off the bench, Reaves was there. When the team needed another playmaker, a big shot or a stop on defense, Reaves was there as well. Despite coming off the bench, he delivered an impressive outing on both ends of the court and was instrumental as the Lakers built a massive lead in the third quarter, one they'd never relinquish. Reaves is expected to play a big role off the bench once again when the Lakers take on the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament final on Saturday.