Reaves recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-130 loss to the Hornets.

Reaves was listed as questionable with an ankle injury prior to Friday's game, but he ended up logging 29 minutes in the loss. The Lakers were behind early after struggles from Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, and Reaves provided some spark to keep the team within striking distance. The Oklahoma product is enjoying more production and usage in his second season as the team searches for additional shooters to complement its star-studded lineup.