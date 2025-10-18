Reaves posted eight points (3-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason loss to the Kings.

Reaves was the only starter to not eclipse the double digit mark in scoring despite leading the team in minutes. He also missed all seven three-point attempts, which is very uncharacteristic, but was able to salvage his day with eight assists. Hopefully, Reaves is able to recalibrate himself offensively as the Lakers will heavily lean on him and Luka Doncic with LeBron James (sciatica) out for the first few weeks of the season.