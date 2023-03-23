Reaves will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Coach Darvin Ham teased a lineup change earlier Wednesday and ended up inserting Reaves into the first unit in place of Malik Beasley. It appears Reaves is being rewarded for his strong play after scoring a career-high 35 points Sunday to go along with six assists and six rebounds. The second-year guard has been a consistent contributor off the bench for the Lakers, scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 11 appearances.