Reaves logged 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Reaves was efficient from the field in Tuesday's win and has been excellent of late, scoring in double digits in his last five contests and seven of the previous eight. He's averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from deep since the beginning of March and could be a solid streaming options for fantasy managers in need of a scoring punch and three-point shooting.