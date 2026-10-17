Reaves tallied 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Reaves led Los Angeles in scoring but struggled from beyond the arc, converting just one of seven attempts. His role as the Lakers' No. 2 scoring option behind Luka Doncic is pretty much set in stone, and he should be a key fantasy option for the Lakers as long as he can stay on the court, given his likely high usage rate as both a scorer and playmaker.