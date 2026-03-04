Reaves contributed 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 win over the Pelicans.

Reaves was ice-cold to begin the game, missing his first eight shot attempts. He made up for it in the fourth quarter, joining Luka Doncic on a 14-0 run that gave the Lakers the advantage. Reaves has been consistent over seven games since a one-game absence, averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.