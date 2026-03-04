Lakers' Austin Reaves: Leads late rally in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves contributed 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 win over the Pelicans.
Reaves was ice-cold to begin the game, missing his first eight shot attempts. He made up for it in the fourth quarter, joining Luka Doncic on a 14-0 run that gave the Lakers the advantage. Reaves has been consistent over seven games since a one-game absence, averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Chips in 18 points in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Misses game-tying shot at buzzer•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Hits for 29 points with first unit•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Back in starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Pops for 18 in return•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Remaining on minutes limit•