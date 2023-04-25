Reaves ended with 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime win over Memphis in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Reaves continues to impress, leading the Lakers with 23 points to go with six assists. Now a regular fixture in the starting lineup, Reaves has been one of the more surprising storylines to emerge from the second half of the season. With the team now just one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, Reaves should once again feature prominently in Game 5 Wednesday.