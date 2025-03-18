Reaves registered 30 points (12-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Spurs.

Reaves has firmly established himself as the Lakers' third offense option behind LeBron James (groin) and Luka Doncic, but he's enjoying a more significant responsibility as a scoring weapon due to the absence of James. Reaves has scored at least 28 points in his last four contests, averaging 30.8 points and shooting 52.9 percent from the floor in that span. He should continue to be one of the Lakers' go-to options on offense as long as James remains sidelined, meaning he'll have a considerable uptick in his fantasy value in the short term.