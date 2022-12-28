Reaves (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Reaves, who recently missed two games due to an ankle injury, posted eight points (3-7 FG), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's blowout win over the Magic. It appears his appearance on the injury report is merely precautionary, and barring a setback, the second-year guard out of Oklahoma should suit up for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday. Since returning from his brief absence, Reaves has posted 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes over his past three games.