Reaves is probable to play in Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right ankle soreness, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Reaves was also deemed probable with an ankle injury before playing Wednesday. The second-year guard is averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 26.0 minutes across his last four games.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Minimal impact in defeat•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Likely available Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Efficient off bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Provides spark off bench•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Impressive line from bench•