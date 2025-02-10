Reaves is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a left elbow contusion, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
The fourth-year guard is expected to suit up Monday following a career night in Saturday's win over Indiana, during which he posted 45 points (14-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-13 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 40 minutes. With Luka Doncic (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) both questionable for Monday's contest, Reaves could receive an increased role with more ball-handling duties.
