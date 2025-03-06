Reaves (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves has missed the Lakers' last two games due to a right calf strain, but he has progressed in his recovery and appears to have a good chance at returning Thursday. In the 11 games prior to injuring his calf against the Clippers on Feb. 28, Reaves averaged 23.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.5 minutes per contest.