Lakers' Austin Reaves: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (calf) was a partial participant at Monday's practice, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Reaves has missed the past three games for the Lakers, but the guard has been upgraded to day-to-day with his left calf strain. For now, he can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: To be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Full stat line in loss•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Overcomes slow start in loss•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Scorches Raptors for 44 points•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Cools off slightly•