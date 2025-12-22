default-cbs-image
Reaves (calf) was a partial participant at Monday's practice, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves has missed the past three games for the Lakers, but the guard has been upgraded to day-to-day with his left calf strain. For now, he can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

