Reaves (heel) won't undergo imaging and is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

An official designation for Reaves' status will be given Saturday, according to Buha, and head coach JJ Redick also said Reaves has a bruise on his heel. The star guard is enjoying an excellent start to the season and is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. If he's sidelined, expect Ziaire Williams to start in the backcourt alongside Luka Doncic.