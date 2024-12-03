Reaves (pelvis) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Reaves has missed two straight games due to a left pelvic contusion but is considered day-to-day and may return to action Wednesday. However, if he remains sidelined, D'Angelo Russell would likely stick in the starting lineup after a strong showing in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Remaining sidelined Monday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Iffy for Monday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Ruled out Sunday vs. Utah•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Questionable for Sunday vs. Utah•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Returns to Friday's game•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Heads to locker room Friday•