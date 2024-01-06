Reaves closed Friday's 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies with 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

The Lakers are in a bit of a death spiral since winning the In-Season Tournament, losing 10 of 13 games since hoisting the trophy in Vegas. Giving Austin Reaves the kind of playing time he had last season could serve as good remedy for what ails them. Although Reaves got the start at point guard due to D'Angelo Russell's (lower body), coach Darvin Ham won't commit to a starting role for him despite his stellar play during the team's rally through the playoffs last season. Reaves is worth a spot on your bench in hopes that he'll break through with a consistent role in the future.