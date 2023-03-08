Reaves finished Tuesday's 112-103 win over Memphis with 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Malik Beasley couldn't get many shots to fall, so Reaves stepped in and logged 33 minutes in the win. Reaves' numbers are largely unaffected by Beasley's arrival, and coach Darvin Han tends to keep him in the game if the Oklahoma product is dialed in. Reaves also enjoyed a slightly higher usage rate due to D'Angelo Russell's (ankle) absence.