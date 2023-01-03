Reaves amassed 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 121-115 win over the Hornets.

Reaves played at least 10 fewer minutes than each of the Lakers' starters, but he had one of the better performances on the team. The second-year guard led Los Angeles with seven dimes in the victory and tied for third in scoring. Reaves also pulled down six boards and shot an efficient 5-for-7 from the field to round out a strong stat line. This was a nice bounce-back effort after he had posted an ugly 4-for-25 shooting mark over his previous three contests.