Reaves finished with 35 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the 76ers.

Reaves took control down the stretch and scored 13 of his 35 points during the fourth quarter to power the Lakers to a victory. The 27-year-old still faced a minutes restriction in just his second game back from a strained right calf, but he saw a slight increase in playing time Thursday and proved that he can take over even when having his minutes monitored.