Reaves (calf) tallied eight points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds across 32 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 113-109 overtime win over the Knicks.

Reaves was back in action after missing the previous two games with a right calf strain, though fantasy managers who activated him may have preferred that he took another game off to recover. The two made field goals tied a season low, and his 15.4 field-goal percentage was his worst rate of the season. Better games should be ahead for Reaves as he becomes further removed from his calf injury, though he'll likely struggle to reach his February averages of 22.0 points and 5.6 assists per game now that Luka Doncic is fully ramped up after he initially operated under a minute restriction upon making his Lakers debut Feb. 10.