Reaves notched 32 points (10-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.

The Lakers were without their two most dominant players, Anthony Davis (Achilles) and LeBron James (ankle), against the best home team in the league Thursday, but Reaves stepped up his game and notched an impressive outing, tallying a career-high mark in threes made and a season-high mark in points. Reaves is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.