Reaves closed Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Heat with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 20 minutes.

Although Reaves saw ample playing time during Wednesday's matchup, he was unable to convert any of his five field-goal attempts and struggled to generate much production in secondary categories. He's played at least 20 minutes in each of his four appearances since returning to the court, and he's averaged 11.0 points and 2.0 assists in 26.0 minutes per game during that time.