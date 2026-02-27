Reaves recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.

Reaves had the opportunity to answer Royce O'Neale's late three-pointer, but his final shot rattled off the rim. Although four of the Lakers' five starters scored in double digits, Luka Doncic was the only player to score more than 15 points in the surprising loss. Next to Doncic, Reaves looked like the most effective player on the floor during the loss as he took advantage of absences from Dillon Brooks (hand) and Devin Booker (hip)