Reaves will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Russell Westbrook (rest) and Patrick Beverley (rest) rejoining the starting unit, Reaves will shift to a reserve role for Wednesday's tilt with Minnesota. While Reaves isn't necessarily expected to be a starter when the regular season begins, he should continue to have an important role in the Lakers' rotation for 2022-23 after averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per game last season.