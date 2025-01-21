Reaves is not on the team injury report after leaving late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves banged knees with a Clippers player and asked to be subbed out, but he is still expected to play Tuesday against the Wizards. Reaves being completely left off the injury report heading in to Tuesday's game is an encouraging sign that this injury will not hinder him too much moving forward.