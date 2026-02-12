Reaves (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Reaves sat out Tuesday's loss to San Antonio -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to injury management. However, he's set to return to action Thursday. Over four February appearances following a 19-game absence due to a calf strain, Reaves has averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per game off the bench. It's unclear if he'll remain on a minutes restriction Thursday, though he logged 29 his last time out.