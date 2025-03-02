Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Reaves has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one game after suffering a calf injury during Friday's win over the Clippers. In his absence, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Shake Milton are candidates for increased roles. Reaves is considered day-to-day, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Day-to-day, doubtful for Sunday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't return Friday, will have MRI•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Pours in 32 points•