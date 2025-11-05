Reaves (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Despite going through shootaround, Reaves was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Hawks. In the meantime, the Lakers will likely use a committee approach to soak up Reaves' minutes with guys like Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht in the mix.