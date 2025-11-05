Lakers' Austin Reaves: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Despite going through shootaround, Reaves was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Hawks. In the meantime, the Lakers will likely use a committee approach to soak up Reaves' minutes with guys like Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht in the mix.