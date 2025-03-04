Reaves (calf) will not play Tuesday against New Orleans.
Reaves was initially listed as questionable, but he'll be sidelined for a second straight game and can be considered day-to-day going forward. In the meantime, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht are likely to see an uptick in minutes for the Lakers.
