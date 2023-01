Reaves (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in a week, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves has been sidelined for two weeks due to a hamstring injury and will remain out for at least one more. Lonnie Walker (knee) may return soon, but Kendrick Nunn, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie are candidates for increased roles until Reaves and Walker are both available again.