Reaves (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has been one of the healthiest members of the Lakers' rotation, missing just two games up to this point. With Lonnie Walker (knee) also out for two weeks, Los Angeles' wing rotation is suddenly a skeleton crew. Rumors indicate the Lakers are looking to add Sterling Brown to a 10-day deal to shore up depth. Kendrick Nunn, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie are candidates to see expanded roles.