Lakers' Austin Reaves: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves will not play during Sunday's preseason game against the Warriors for undisclosed reasons, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Reaves had a strong outing Friday, scoring 20 points and adding three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. He will be held out of Sunday's game for unclear reasons. His next chance to suit up will come Oct. 12 against the Warriors.
