Reaves won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Reaves doesn't appear to have suffered any injury, so he is likely just sitting out alongside LeBron James (rest) and Anthony Davis (rest). Reaves' next chance to suit up will be Friday's preseason matchup with the Warriors.
