Reaves ended with nine points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-112 loss to the Nets.

Reaves struggled to find any rhythm in the loss, scoring no more than 15 points for the sixth time in the past seven games. Despite moving back into the starting lineup, Reaves has been unable to make the most of the situation. He is barely inside the top 100 over the past month, leaving a lot of managers feeling unfulfilled.