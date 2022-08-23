Reaves has the inside track to a starting job in 2022-23, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves isn't guaranteed the starting role, but he looks to be the favorite with training camp approaching and the Lakers have made minimal moves in the offseason. The second-year guard started all but one of the final 22 games he appeared in averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 26.7 minutes per game in that span.