Reaves ended Sunday's 131-125 victory over Toronto with 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes.

The 19 points were actually second on the Lakers for the night, as Luka Doncic put the team on his back with a massive 45-point performance. Reaves has been plenty productive on his own to begin the season, averaging 23.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 36.0 minutes while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and what would be a career-high 40.0 percent from three-point range.