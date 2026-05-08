Lakers' Austin Reaves: Pops for 31 points in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves finished with 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-107 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Reaves looked more polished in Game 2 after struggling to a 3-for-16 performance from the field in the opening matchup of the series. The 27-year-old led the Lakers in scoring, though he also committed a team-high five turnovers. It will likely be up to Reaves and LeBron James to turn this series around, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) unlikely to return for the semifinals.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Struggling to find shot•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Chips in 15 points in Game 6 win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Returning to starting five•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 22 in Game 5 return•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Good to go Wednesday•