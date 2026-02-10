Reaves supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder.

Reaves was limited to 29 minutes from the bench, but he still was able to make a noticeable impact in the contest. Recaves should be set to rejoin the starting lineup following the All-Star break, but the team will ease him back slowly to avoid aggravation of his calf injury.