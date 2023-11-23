Reaves accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Reaves finished as the Lakers' second-leading scorer in the contest, trailing only LeBron James, who scored 26 points. Reaves rounded out his versatile performance with six boards and six dimes, the latter of which was also the second-best mark on the team. The third-year guard has been very consistent of late, posting at least 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in each of his past three games. His numbers have improved since transitioning to a bench role eight contests ago, so it wouldn't be surprising for the Lakers to keep deploying him as the team's sixth man for the foreseeable future.