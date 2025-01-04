Reaves accumulated 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 119-102 win over Atlanta.
the D'Angelo Russell trade solidifies Reaves' hold on a starting role, and he's proving his worth nightly contribution in the backcourt. Although the move away from Russell should also benefit Dalton Knecht and Shake Milton, Reaves should be the primary beneficiary down the stretch.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Double-doubles in win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Dishes out career-high 16 assists•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Triple-double in Christmas win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Pours in 25 points•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Scores 19 points Sunday•