Reaves had 26 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 win over the Jazz.

Reaves has been on fire since returning from a groin injury, averaging 23.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots over the last five games. He also sported a field goal percentage of 49.3 percent over that span. Although LeBron James has returned to action, Reaves should continue to distinguish himself as the team's second-best scoring option behind Luka Doncic.