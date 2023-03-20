Reaves registered 35 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 16-18 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 victory over the Magic.

Reaves was brilliant off the bench, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter while piling up trips to the foul line. He broke his career record with 18 free-throw attempts, converting 88.9 percent of them. The second-year pro has carved a significant role this season, although his minutes were at risk with the arrival of Malik Beasley. Reaves has consistently outplayed Beasley since his arrival, but Coach Darvin Ham seems satisfied with Reaves' current sixth-man role. As the Lakers fight for playoff position, the team may elect to start Reaves, who can frustrate defenses with his ability to slash into the paint and draw fouls.