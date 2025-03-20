Reaves provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over Denver.
Revas continued to step up in a big way amid LeBron James' (groin) absence, and he's a big reason why the team has gone 3-3 since losing the All-Star. Reaves is averaging 27.0 points, 7.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last six games without James, and the proficient Oklahoma product shows no signs of slowing down.
