Reaves provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 123-122 win over the Bucks.

Reaves took a back seat on offense to backcourt mate D'Angelo Russell, who went off for 44 points, but the former nonetheless put up a healthy line to contribute to an important Lakers victory. Reaves finished third on the team with 18 points and second with seven dimes while chipping in a handful of rebounds. He's been consistent (though not overwhelming) of late, recording between 10 and 19 points in nine straight games and knocking down multiple triples in all but two contests during that span.