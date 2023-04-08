Reaves produced 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-107 victory over the Suns.

Reaves finished second on Los Angeles in scoring Friday, as he helped prop up the team with both LeBron James (6-19 FG, 16 points) and Anthony Davis (4-12 FG, 14 points) enduring a subpar night on offense. Reaves knocked down eight of nine shot attempts from two-point range and added five assists, recording a team-best plus-18 point differential. The second-year guard is enjoying arguably his best stretch of the season, scoring 20-plus points in three straight games for the first time as a pro.