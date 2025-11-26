Reaves recorded 31 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 win over the Clippers.

The fifth-year guard just missed recording his second straight double-double and sixth of the season, while producing at least 25 points for the 10th time in 14 games on the campaign. In seven contests since returning from a groin strain, Reaves is averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.